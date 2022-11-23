Black Employees Accuse Buffalo Police Captain Of Racism

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Amber Beyer of the Buffalo Police Behavioral Health department has been accused of racism and of creating a hostile work environment.

This week, in a 17-page lawsuit filed by three Black employees with the department, Beyer was accused of launching into a 20-minute racist rant back in May.

According to the plaintiffs, Beyer made a number of racist remarks after she watched a viral video of a white officer pulling over a Black officer, WKBW noted. The suit states that Beyer claimed “Black men cheat on their wives more than white men,” and that “all the black police officers she knows are unfaithful.” She also allegedly said that “If she saw a black man in her neighborhood, she would be suspicious.”

Beyer allegedly made comments about white officers feeling unsafe in Black neighborhoods

The plaintiffs also claimed that Beyer made unsavory comments about white officers patrolling in Black neighborhoods. During her explosive rant, she alleged that “White officers get PTSD from working in Black neighborhoods—like the East Side of Buffalo—but Black officers do not because they are used to violence and Black people commit more violent crime than white people.”

In a statement, Nate McMurray, an attorney representing the Behavioral Health team, called the comments “shocking.”

“She said some of the worst stereotypes you can say. For a police officer in a very senior and prominent roll-Captain to be saying those things, is shocking,” he added.

Beyer, the department, and the City of Buffalo are being sued for retaliation, a hostile work environment, and racial discrimination. The plaintiffs are seeking $15 million in damages. Beyer has since been removed from her position on the Behavioral Health team as the investigation continues. “When an allegation was brought to me, I ordered an immediate internal affairs investigation and that began right away,” Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said, according to The Buffalo News. “We will take it, as we have been, very seriously.” According to the suit, after the three employees filed a formal complaint about her racist behavior, Beyer called all three staff members “liars.” All of the plaintiffs named in the legal dispute have since left the department. In addition to the aforementioned allegations, the suit also alleges in late September, Captain Beyer yelled the n-word after she began making fun of a Facebook post about a mentally ill Buffalo woman.

The post Black Employees Accuse Buffalo Police Captain Of Racism appeared first on NewsOne.

Black Employees Accuse Buffalo Police Captain Of Racism was originally published on newsone.com