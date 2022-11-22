August Alsina Confuses Fans, Seemingly Comes Out, But Maybe Not?

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

August Alsina is no stranger to jaw-dropping headlines. There was his entanglement with Jada Pinkett Smith, a strange and violent encounter with Tory Lanez and now, The Luv This Shit singer, revealed his new love, which happens to be a man.

Alsina appears on VH1’s Surreal Life, where he debuted his boo in a confessional. “Love showed up, but in a new way,” he teased before a long monologue about the constructs of love. “I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and loves me back and is teaching me so much about love and healing. I want to do that in front of the world because it defies all of the constructs one would say love is supposed to be or love should look like.”

A man shortly appears in the frame later and the pair share a hug. As expected, Alsina is currently trending on Twitter with fans praising the singer for seemingly coming out.

Other fans noted, the man in the confessional has been called Alsina’s “brother.” While it’s unclear if the two are related, it’s clear they have a loving relationship based on Alsina’s explanation.

In other August Alsina news, he recently launched his own wellness and genderless skincare line, Encina Wellness, specifically made for melanin.

They’re having a huge Black Friday sale, enjoy!

August Alsina Confuses Fans, Seemingly Comes Out, But Maybe Not? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com