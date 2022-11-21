Gabrielle Union Shines In Loewe Dress

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Gabrielle Union took to Instagram to show off her effortless style recently when she donned a colorful look that we love!

Earlier today, the 50 year old actress took to the social media platform to show off her style when she rocked a fun Loewe dress that had us all swooning. For her look, the starlet donned a red and white striped dress that featured a deep v neckline and ruffled hem. The dress featured striped detailing throughout and included a circular balls at the skirt. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and green pumps and rocked her hair in blunt bob that was parted over to one side of her face.

The beauty shared the fashionable look on her Instagram page, posting a photo set of herself as she served face and body and modeled the look to perfection while spending time in New York City. “Cold As Balls. #StrangeWorld ” she jokingly captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

She’s always fashion goals, right? And Gabrielle’s 20 million Instagram followers definitely feel the same, as they flooded the beauty’s IG comment section with their stamps of approval.

“Sometimes I gotta check to see if the pics are throwbacks cause WTH? #blackdontcrack it’s giving 2008” wrote one follower while another commented, “Someone working all the angles !!!!! ” and another wrote, “ so love this vibe”

Looks like Gabrielle is going to give u fashion goals all year long! What do you think about her all black slay?

