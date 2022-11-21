101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean announced that they welcomed their first child together on November 8.

The couple shared their new bundle of joy on Instagram on November 18 announcing to their fans that their son was here after 24 hours of labor. They both posted similar photos and captions sharing the baby’s name and their excitement about their first child together.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“11/08/22 Noah Hasani,” Jhene said. “After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came my baby Yoda, my Sani.”

Big Sean wrote, “After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy, and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son. Noah 11/8/22.”

Noah Hasani is Jhene’s second child and Big Sean’s first.

SEE: Jhene Aiko And Big Sean Celebrate Their Baby Shower

SEE: Jhene Aiko Serves Y2K Maternity Fashion In Her Latest Music Video Shoot

SEE: Jhene Aiko And Big Sean Share An Image From Their Maternity Shoot, And It’s Adorable

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Jhene Aiko & Big Sean Welcomed Their Son After 24 Hours Of Labor was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com