Ari Lennox is one of our favorite fashionistas and is always applying the pressure she sings about in every look she rocks! Earlier this week the beauty posed fashionably for GQ’s Men of the Year event in a sexy silver look that we loved, and gave us style and body goals in the process!

Taking to the Instagram platform, Ari’s shared the fashionable look as she modeled it to perfection. Styled by Marisa Ellison, the silver chain Laurel Dewitt ensemble featured silver chains throughout and see through detailing. The sexy look was sure to show off her curves and best assets which the starlet paired with matching silver platform heels and rocked minimal jewelry and makeup, only wearing nude gloss on her lips. As for her hair, the melanated queen rocked a sexy messy bun as she served face and body for the Instagram photo set. “@GQ baby #GQMOTY Phillip Faraone” she captioned the sexy look. Check it out below.

Whew, Ari is certainly applying pressure with this look and we can’t get enough! What do you think about Ari’s fashionable ensemble? Would you rock it?

Ari Lennox Shows Off Her Killer Bod in Silver Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com