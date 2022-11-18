Chloë Bailey Will Portray Historic Wall Street Trader Lauren Simmons In ‘Midas Touch’

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Chloë Bailey will star in upcoming film Midas Touch as legendary Wall Street trader Lauren Simmons. Read more details about the exciting movie inside.

Midas Touch is based on a true story of Simmons, who is the groundbreaking Black Wall Street trader. She made history as the youngest equity trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and only the second Black woman to ever hold that position. Simmons is known as “the Wolfette of Wall Street” for her breaking barriers in the industry.

Bailey will portray Simmons in the Numa Perrier directed film. Perrier is best known for her acclaimed indie film Jezebel. Perrier will direct Midas Touch from a script she co-wrote with Loki writer Amber Dupre. Perrier will also direct the upcoming Netflix film, The Perfect Find, starring Gabrielle Union and Keith Powers.

Simmons, whose life rights were optioned by AGC Studios, serves as executive producer on Midas Touch. She is also joined by AGC Studios chairman and CEO Stuart Ford, AGC chief creative officer Lourdes Diaz, and EVP of production Glendon Palmer to produce the upcoming biopic.

Bailey is most known for her role in Freeform’s “grown-ish.” She has been consistent on the big screen. The actress and musician recently starred in the film Jane and will also star opposite Russell Crowe in The Georgetown Project.

We will post more on Midas Touch as details are released.

Chloë Bailey Will Portray Historic Wall Street Trader Lauren Simmons In ‘Midas Touch’ was originally published on globalgrind.com