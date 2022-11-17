AFAF: Her Best Friend Found Out The Hospital Gave Her The Wrong Baby & Wants To Keep It!

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

When it comes to Asking For A Friend, we’ve heard a variety of wild stories through 2022, but this one right here may just take the lead when it comes to us trying to unravel this mess.

What advice would you give a friend if they found out that the child they’ve been loving and caring for wasn’t theirs?!

Teresa says the hospital made a BIG mistake and her best friend just found out that the child she thought she birthed isn’t hers! Listen to the full breakdown, listeners reactions, and then drop your advice in the comment section on what Teresa’s friend should do!

