Tia Mowry Opens Up About Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry is still moving forward with her divorce from husband Cory Hardrict after 14 years of marriage and today opened up about the exact moment she knew her marriage was in trouble.

In a sit down interview with TODAY, the Sister Sister alum shared, “I knew when I really started to focus on my happiness. I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK — meaning our children, our friends, our family.”

She continued “But at the end of the day, it’s about self-love. When you start to really work on yourself, love yourself, know your value and know your worth, then all of a sudden, there’s this awakening. And it’s not easy. It’s a hard journey, but at the end of the day, I feel like it is so, so worth it.”

Check out an excerpt from the interview below.

The actress and Hardrict share two children, Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4, and were married in 2008.

Last month, we reported that the actress filed for divorce from her husband Cory Hardrict after it was revealed by TMZ in a shocking report. Mowry cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

After the news broke, the starlet took to Instagram to confirm the news in an emotional post of the now-separated couple along with the caption, “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

