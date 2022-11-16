Marsai Martin Talks Her Skincare Routine, Overcoming Insecurities, And How It Feels To Be A Young Mogul

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Marsai Martin is a force to be reckoned with, and she’s only 18 years old. The actress, who recently became the youngest person ever to produce a studio film, is scratching the surface of her fullest potential. With such an active career that keeps her in the public eye and on the red carpet, Martin maintains a beauty regimen that keeps her skin glowing, thanks to Noxzema.

With over 100 years in the skincare industry, Noxzema encourages people to choose their beauty routine confidently. There’s lots of chatter about using ‘gentle’ cleansers for the skin, but Martin’s new partnership with the brand motivates folks to explore the deep-clean options you can feel.

In an exclusive interview with HelloBeautiful, the Little actress talks about her daily skin routine, insecurities she’s overcome, and living life as the young mogul that she is.

HB: What does your daily skin routine consist of?

MM: It really depends on what my day looks like. Sometimes I add more or less to my routine depending on if I’m going into glam that day or if I’ll be in the sun. On a normal “zoom” type of work day, I start with my Noxzema Classic Cream Cleanser for a refreshed start to the day. Then I go in with the Noxzema Ultimate Clear Face Anti-Blemish Pads and my moisturizer.

HB: What are your go-to beauty products?

MM: Fenty Beauty Matchsitx in Truffle and Espresso, Dior’s black mascara, and Rare beauty’s blush in Grateful

HB: What is your ultimate beauty tip? One staple in your routine

MM: Always be comfortable! Whether that’s your clothes, hair and makeup, or your overall surroundings. Make sure you’re the one happy with the way you look because that’s what exudes confidence.

HB: What are some beauty affirmations you say to yourself?

MM: To be completely honest, I rarely say affirmations to myself. I probably should, lol. I just always try to remember that I look good and I have nothing to worry about.

HB: What’s one insecurity you have, and how do have you shifted it into something positive?

MM: Growing up, it was definitely my forehead. I would avoid cornrows or pulled up hairstyles. No one put that insecurity on me but I was self-conscious. Eventually, I found it pretty. I think I just grew out of it and kept it moving.

HB: How does it feel to be a young mogul?

This question has a lot of layers to it for me. I’m very grateful that I have a platform and am in a space where I am allowed to create, use my voice, and many more. The support has been amazing these past few years and I’m truly honored. With that being said, I still feel like I am just a normal teenager who loves her family, cheese and Shrek, while finding what she loves to do in life.

Marsai Martin Talks Her Skincare Routine, Overcoming Insecurities, And How It Feels To Be A Young Mogul was originally published on hellobeautiful.com