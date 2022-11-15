The nominees for the 2023 Grammys have been revealed, and in a musical season that is already full of surprises, it is a very interesting year. Of course, there has been plenty of buzz surrounding Grammy considerations, from Beyoncé submitting her Renaissance tracks for the dance/electronic categories to Silk Sonic declining to submit their music at all this year. Needless to say, Grammy voters had a lot to consider on their ballots.
Thankfully, this year’s R&B categories seem to be very evened out with our favorites and some surprises. Here are your nominees!
Best R&B Performance
Beyoncé – Virgo’s Groove
Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
Lucky Daye – Over
Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak – Here With Me
Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ’Round Midnight
Babyface Featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin’
Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Best R&B Song
Beyoncé – Cuff It
Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs
PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away
Best Progressive R&B Album
Cory Henry – Operation Funk
Moonchild – Starfuit
Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights
Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon
Terrace Martin – Drones
Best R&B Album
Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)
Lucky Daye – Candy Drip
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
PJ Morton – Watch the Sun
Robert Glasper – Black Radio III
To check out the full list of nominees, make sure you check out the Grammys website. The 65th Grammys will air live on CBS on Feb. 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET.
Related Posts
- T-Pain Ft. Mr. Talkbox – “May I” Video #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow
- Solange Voices Opinion Over Beyoncé Grammy Loss
- Celeb Reactions To Adele Dedicating Her Grammy’s Speech To Beyoncé
2023 GRAMMYS: The R&B Nominations Are In! was originally published on foxync.com