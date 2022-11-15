GloRilla Receives First Grammy Nomination For Best Rap Performance

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Well, 2022 has been an amazing year for GloRilla and it just keeps getting better.

Just a few days after releasing her debut EP, “Anyways, Life’s Great,” the rapper has received her first grammy nomination!

HitKidd & GloRilla are nominated for F.N.F (Let’s Go) under the Best Rap Performance category.

RELATED: Rap Grammy Noms 2022: Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled Lead The Pack

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Other nominees in the category include:

God Did (DJ Khaled Feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)

Vegas (Doja Cat)

Pushin’ P (Gunna & Future Feat. Young Thug)

The Heart Part 5 (Kendrick Lamar)

Congratulations to all those nominated!

READ MORE: Fans Believe Rapper Glorilla Is The Daughter Of This Beloved Sitcom Couple

READ MORE: GloRilla Blesses Old High School With $25K, Links With Cardi B For ‘Tomorrow 2’ Visual

READ MORE: GloRilla and Hitkidd Butt Heads Over “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

GloRilla Receives First Grammy Nomination For Best Rap Performance was originally published on 92q.com