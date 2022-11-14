According to NBC4i, One of Cleveland’s most iconic homes is listed for sale, leaving many to wonder what the future holds for the “A Christmas Story” house?
The listing for Ralphie’s home from the 1983 film “A Christmas Story” was posted on the museum and landmark’s Facebook page early Monday morning.
According to the listing, “The House, built in 1895, was purchased on eBay in December 2004 and required a massive renovation to restore it to its original movie splendor. The House started public tours on November 25th, 2006, and since has welcomed over a million guests and counting.”
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- LaTocha Scott Says She ‘Didn’t Get The Fashion Memo’ During Xscape’s Recent Red Carpet Appearance
- Janelle Monae Shines In Elie Saab Gown
- Everything You Need To Know About The 4th Pow(H)er Awards
- Take This Quiz: Which Celebrity Thanksgiving Dinner Would You Attend?
- Jason Whitlock Didn’t Like ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ And That’s A Shining Endorsement
- Costume Director Marci Rodgers Breaks Down The Costumes That Make ‘TILL’
- Chew On This: Mike Tyson & Evander Holyfield Team Up For A New Edible Cannabis Product
- Alexis Ohanian Makes Magical Pancake Art For His Daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr.
- How The Georgia Senate Runoff Works As Republicans Cause Confusion
- Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, and Danai Gurira Walk Fashionably Into The Number 1 Spot With Box Office Hit ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
House from ‘A Christmas Story’ goes up for sale was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com