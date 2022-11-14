University of Virginia Shooter in Custody

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

A horrendous fatal shooting took place at the University of Virginia Sunday night. According to reports, the accused shooter is now in police custody.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr is allegedly responsible for the shooting death of three members of the University of Virginia football team. Two others were wounded. At this moment we’re unsure of their condition.

The shooting took place on a bus for the players returning from a trip.

Jones was a member of the team in 2018 but never played in a game. In the hours after the incident, reports went out on and around campus to look out for Jones. They listed what he was wearing and said he should be considered ‘armed and dangerous’.

The details of this story are still emerging. Check back for updates.

Information from a FOX 8 report was used in this post. To see their entire story, [click here].

