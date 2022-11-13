Lori Harvey Is Stunning In Off White Look

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Lori Harvey was spotted out on the scene earlier at the Baby 2 Baby gala this weekend giving us fashion envy once again in a super cute Off White look that we’re absolutely swooning over!

For her latest fashionable look, the starlet took her style game to the next level when she made an appearance at the gala donning an all white look from Off White. For her appearance, the social media influencer wore the white look from the designer brand to perfeciton which she paired with a white hood and white sleeves. She accessorized her look with minimal jewelry including diamond bracelets and rings.

As for her hair, she wore her cheek length locs covered up in the white hood with only a curly piece peaking out from the side. Taking to the platform, the entrepreneur shared an IG Photo carousel of her fashionable look where she captioned the photo set, “Had the pleasure of attending the @baby2baby Gala last night and wow what an incredible evening for an even more incredible cause. So glad I could be a part of it ”

Check out the fashionable look below.

Miss Harvey just doesn’t miss when it comes to serving looks because all of her fits are absolutely top notch, wouldn’t you agree?

Beauties, what do you think about Lori’s latest designer look for the Baby 2 Baby gala? Are we loving her style? Did she nail it?

