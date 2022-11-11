Tried It: Mayvenn’s Body Wave Brought Out My Inner Baddie

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

I love switching up my hair but rarely do I cross over to the weave side of the game. My go-to hairstyles usually involve braids, faux locs, or a simple ponytail or bun. But when I got the chance to review hair for the Melanin Awards, I jumped on the opportunity to learn more about weaves to diversify my look.

Now, weaves aren’t my thing. I love the look, but my lazy side wants to avoid dealing with the upkeep. I love the no-frills maintenance I have with braids or faux locs. I had concerns about getting a weave, like how often would I have to style the hair? What’s the best way to sleep? What do I do when my bangs get oily because I sweat so much? How long can I keep the weave in?

Mayvenn supplied the hair for my install. I used Peruvian Body Wave bundles in 18″, 20″, 22″, and an 18″ standard closure. I have an irrational fear of lace closures, so I asked my stylist to give me bangs. It sounds silly, but in 2018 I got a wig made for me, and the lace didn’t match my scalp. I went to my birthday party with this wig perched on the top of my head and a beige scalp that didn’t fit my melanated skin. My friends clearly hated me because no one helped a sista out. Instead, they posed for pictures with me, and now those dusty pictures live somewhere on Beyoncé’s internet. My trust in lacefronts has never been restored, and I could honestly use therapy over the whole ordeal.

Day 1 – The Install

My stylist installed the Mayvenn bundles and created bangs with the frontal. We were rockin’ and rollin’. I had a few functions to attend, and New York Fashion Week was right around the corner. I was excited about the new look and the opportunity to show it off.

One week after my install, I went into the city to interview Normani. I had some time to play around with the hair and try different curl techniques. For softer curls, I would use the curling iron or pin curls. I quickly realized that if I wanted to maintain my curls, I’d have to use flexi rods.

With the flexi rods, my curls were poppin’ for the entire day. Instead of brushing my hair, I finger-combed it so that it maintained some of the body. Brushing the hair after using the rods gave me a cute feathered look, but the curls would drop a lot faster.

What happens when the bangs get oily?

I was concerned about my bangs becoming greasy because of my very oily skin. Last year I had a similar hairstyle and encountered that problem. My stylist advised me to get fabric softener sheets and rub them on my bangs. Apparently, that helps absorb the oiliness. Whenever my bangs got greasy, I’d use fabric softener, but when I had significant events that required me to look more polished, I’d apply conditioner to the front of my hair to remove the oil, then I’d rinse and blow-dry. That was the most effective.

How long am I keeping my install?

My natural hair is very interesting. I learned this year that protective styles don’t always protect my hair. While I love braids and crochet styles, my hair sheds a lot when it’s time to take the style out. Ponytails and buns are more manageable for me because there’s less manipulation. I wanted to ensure the weave wouldn’t cause any damage to my hair, so I decided one month would suffice.

This is how my hair looked two weeks into my install. By this time, I had washed my bangs once to remove the oiliness. Bangs are great in theory, but I was about to learn just how much maintenance the style requires when you also have incredibly oily skin. I kept my hair in a bonnet when I wasn’t outside at a function, which helped maintain my curls and keep the hair off my face. My hair was 65% under a bonnet, 10% under a hat when I’d run errands, and 25% styled for those times when I’d have to apply effort to my appearance.

By week three, I was ready to take my weave out. I decided against washing and retightening because I wanted to stay within the one-month mark. And since I had no functions to attend, my hair remained under a bonnet until my 30-day mark, which was when I decided to shoot some content for the Melanin Awards.

Overall, I loved my hair. Mayvenn offers a variety of textures so I’m going to try a kinkier texture my next go round. You can shop Mayvenn here.

