Lyft Offers Discounted Rides to Vote

Tuesday, November 8th is general Election Day in the U.S. and many Americans will be heading to the polls to vote. But don’t let lack of transportation be an excuse for you not voting. National transport company Lyft is offering a very nice discount for riders going to the polls on Election Day.
Use the promo code VOTE22 while booking to get a discount of 50% off your ride, or up to a $10 discount, on ride shares, Lyft bike rentals, and Lyft scooter rides to your polling location to vote.
If you’re unfamiliar with the company, Lyft is a popular rideshare company where one can secure transportation to various locations worldwide. Download the Lyft app to your smartphone to learn more.
