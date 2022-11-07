101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Here’s one you don’t see every day.

Hannah Warren, in Nelsonville, hopped into the driver seat of a Nissan SUV while the driver was being arrested for an open warrant. Warren then led police on a 30-minute, high-speed chase. The pursuit ended after she crashed into a cop car and tried to run away before being tased and detained.

This story was initially reported by FOX 8.

RELATED: Ghost Costumes on Ohio Police Homes Likened to KKK

RELATED: What City in Ohio Should You Live In? Take The Quiz

Via FOX 8…

Warren allegedly told police she had drugs in her backpack, according to the prosecutor’s office. Police said they searched her backpack and found narcotics and syringes, including one filled with methamphetamine.

To read the report by FOX 8, [click here].

In my opinion, it’s not surprising that drugs were involved. However, this is still wild and erratic behavior, even for a drug addict.

Of course, we’re not accusing Warren of being addicted to drugs… but there’s plenty of evidence here to suggest that that may be the case.

What’s the wildest crime you’ve ever seen firsthand?!

Ohio Woman Steals Car While Driver is Being Arrested was originally published on wzakcleveland.com