Ashanti was spotted on the ‘Gram earlier this week rocking a sexy Rick Owens ensemble that we absolutely love!

In the fashionable Instagram post, the beauty wore the super cute, one shouldered sparkly silver designer ensemble and certainly gave us fashion envy in the process. She paired the look with sexy silver luxe heels from Jessica Rich that only enhanced the fashionable look. Styled by Tim B, the starlet wore the sexy, sparkling look to perfection as she modeled in an Instagram photo dump for her millions of Instagram followers and was all smiles as she served face and body while showing off the stunning look. As for her hair, she wore her dark black locs in slicked style that was parted over to the side with looks curls and served face and body to round out her effortless slay.

” the beauty captioned the fashionable look. Check it out below. “No more falling for u.” the beauty captioned the fashionable look. Check it out below.

This gorgeous songstress is always serving a LEWK an is certain to give us fashion envy every time! It’s safe to say that Ashanti is definitely at the top of our list as one of our favorite fashionistas, wouldn’t you agree?

Beauties, what do you think about Ashanti’s effortless slay in Rick Owens? Did she nail it once again?

Ashanti Gives Us Style Goals In A Rick Owens Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com