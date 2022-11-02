CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Former Minnesota co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer, an NFL assistant for 17 years and the son of previous Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. He was 38.
Corri Zimmer White, his younger sister, confirmed the death on her Instagram account on Tuesday. Adam Zimmer died on Monday, she said. No cause was given.
“The kindest, sweetest, family loving, sports obsessed soul there ever was,” Zimmer White wrote.
Adam Zimmer was working this season as an offensive analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals, after eight years with the Vikings under his father. When Mike Zimmer was fired in January, the majority of his staff was also dismissed.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Adam Zimmer, Bengals analyst, ex-Vikings co-DC, dies at 38 was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com