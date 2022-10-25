Russell Wilson Shares A Sweet Message In Honor Of Ciara’s Birthday

Russell Wilson showed us how he keeps his and Ciara’s love going strong when he surprised her with an adorable social post on Instagram in honor of her birthday.

In the post shared to Instagram on Instagram on Tuesday the Denver Broncos quarterback showed off the romantic gesture he displayed for his wife Ciara when he shared a loving photo of the couple accompanied by sweet words that expressed his adoration for her.

“God blessed the world on this day with you,” he wrote. “I love you so much. You inspire the world! Every morning your mission is to make the world a better place and you have a perfect score. How you love as the love of my life. You are the most amazing wife, mother to our three babies, one of the best iconic entertainers in the world, and brilliant business woman. But most importantly, you are God’s beautiful child and HE is wildly obsessed with you. Keep Shining my Love. Thank you everyday for loving me, encouraging me, and joining forces with me everyday to do what God called us to do! That’s to LOVE & SERVE. May this year bless you with all of your heart’s desires! Happy Birthday my Queen @Ciara ”

Check it out below.