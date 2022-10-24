HomeNews

Apple raises prices for its streaming services

According to NBC4i, yet another subscription service is getting more expensive this year as Apple raises the prices on its streaming platforms.

Higher prices for Apple Music, Apple TV+, and its bundle Apple One rolled out on Monday, according to CNBC.

Apple TV+, which previously cost $4.99 a month, now costs $6.99 a month. For Apple Music, an individual subscription will now cost you $10.99 per month, up $1 from the previous price.

