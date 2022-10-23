Ciara Gives Us Hair Envy In New Blonde ‘Do
Ciara took to Instagram to show off her new platinum blonde look and we're swooning!
Posted 5 hours ago
Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!” @nianoelle
Ciara took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her killer style and fashion sense when she rocked a super sexy denim ensemble that was everything!
Taking to the platform, the songstress modeled the all blue look to perfection, showing off her killer curves and toned bod through the ensemble’s silhouette. She paired the denim mini dress with matching denim knee high boots and a denim jacket and served face and body as she modeled the look for the ‘Gram.
But it was her hair that really got us talking as the beauty traded in her usual dark locs for a new platinum blonde style. The look featured spikey bangs and a straight blunt cut and looked stunning on the starlet as she showed off her style.
The starlet accessorized the ensemble with minimal jewelry and wore natural makeup to set the entire look off and posed for an Instagram Reel where she modeled the look from all angles and definitely gave us fashion and hair envy in the process.
