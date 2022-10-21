101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Ray J and Princess Love are opening up about their love lives.

On a recent episode of Love and Hip Hop, the couple shared that they dabbled in threesomes, and Princess shared that it was to save the relationship. While arguing, Ray says to Princess, “anything I’ve ever done, you’ve done it with me.”

“There’s been times where it’s like, I love Ray so much, I tried to do the whole, threesome thing,” she expressed, “because, you don’t have to go outside of the relationship, I can be fun too. But, nothing is ever enough for Ray.”

She said that she felt like she sacrificed herself for the relationship to make him happy. See the clip below.

SEE: Ray J Posts & Deletes Suicidal Message On Instagram: “If It Wasn’t For My Kids I Would Jump Off & Die Tonight“

SEE: Despite The Divorce, Princess Love Wants More Kids With Ray J

SEE: Ray J Files For Divorce From Princess Love Months After Her Request To Dismiss

Princess Love Says She Agreed To Threesomes To Make Ray J Happy was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com