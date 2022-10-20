Ming Lee Simmons Serves Face In Latest Instagram Photos

Ming Lee Simmons is undoubtedly following in her high fashion modeling mama, Kimora Lee Simmons’, footsteps by fully stepping into her modeling bag and we’re absolutely here for it!

Earlier today, the budding fashion model broke the Internet once again when she shared her latest modeling photos on Instagram and sent us all into a frenzy! Taking to the social media platform, the beauty shared a photo set where she donned a gold bikini and showed off. hertoned body. She wore her hair long and straight with a middle part to frame both sides of her flawless face, which was of course, beat to perfection as she donned a bronze like glow with bleached eyebrows and nude shadow.

The fashion model then served face and body as she posed for her photo shoot, definitely taking tips from her talented mama. “last bleach brow content, I promise shot by @solmazsaberi mua @cherishbrookehill” she captioned the look as she tagged her glam squad in the caption for her 1 million Instagram followers.

Check out the sultry look below!