Janelle Monae Is A Stylish Masterpiece At The BFI London Film Festival

Janelle Monae is a stylish masterpiece at while out in the UK. The actress stole the show during the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery at the closing night gala during the 66th BFI London Film Festival. Monae has an artistic approach to fashion, which makes her that much more interesting to watch on the red carpet.

The Hidden Figures actress wore a red sheer Christian Siriano gown with long sleeves, a high neck, ruffled detailing at the waistline, and a train trailed behind her. The look was styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn, the person responsible for some of the actress’ best looks, including her Iris Van Herpen moment at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Monae was spotted in London earlier today, and she stayed true to her black and white motif. Dressed in a black hat, black and white glasses, an oversized suit jacket, a white blouse, a black necktie, and a black and white horse-inspired purse, the artist served fashionable schoolgirl inspo.

A Janelle Monae siting is just as good as a unicorn siting. Her style is so unique and fun, much like her personality. I’m obsessed with her artistic interpretation of fashion. What do you think?

