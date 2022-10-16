Toya Johnson Ties The Knot With Robert “Red” Rushing In A Lavish Ceremony

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations are in order for Toya Johnson and her longtime partner Robert “Red” Rushing as they tied the knot Saturday night in a lavish ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur.

The couple officially wed in front of their closest friends and family including The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams, singers Tiny Harris and Letoya Luckett, Yandy Smith, Monyetta Shaw, Rasheeda and of course, Toya’s daughter Reginae Carter and more. Shortly after the ceremony, the beautiful bride took to Instagram to share photos from her big day and it’s safe to say that she was absolutely stunning on her big day in her lavish wedding gown that had her looking like a true princess.

“Finally got my fairy-tale ending. Thank you @eseazenabor for making me feel like a real life princess. #isaidyestothedress” the beauty captioned one of her social media photos. Check it out below.

She also shared a photo set of her and her new hubby on their big day, this time captioning this post, “Introducing Mr. & Mrs RUSHING. ”

Check it out below.

And just earlier today, the new bride shared a photo set of her stunning bridal party as they slayed in their all white gowns. “Bride Tribe.

#rushingdowntheaisle #mygirls”she simply captioned this post of all of these beautiful Black queens. Check out the stunning looks below.

Congratulations to Toya Johnson and her new hubby on their special day!

Toya Johnson Ties The Knot With Robert “Red” Rushing In A Lavish Ceremony was originally published on hellobeautiful.com