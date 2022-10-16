101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

The City Girls took to the stage over the weekend and rocked matching looks that we’re absolutely obsessed with!

Taking to the stage, the rap duo wore marching custom white two piece looks that were everything! The looks included ripped bralettes and matching skirts with fringes on the sides that showed off the rappers’ killer curves and toned bodies. They paired the looks with matching boots and both wore their hair long and dress with Yung Miami rocking a copper half up, half down look and JT rocking her all black locs long and curly and draped over one shoulder.

Yung Miami took to Instagram to show off the fashionable performance looks, simply captioning the post, “What you working with?”

Check it out below.

“Yess caresha,” one of Miami’s six million Instagram followers commented on the stunning photo while another wrote, “This is Everything I’m so proud keep smiling and WINNING,” while another commented and said, “So proud of you guys. Y’all deserve this ” and another wrote, “Dem gals bad asf , and they got the city on lock ”

We’re loving this look on the rap stars! What do you think about their matching ensembles? Did they nail it?

DON’T MISS…

Yung Miami Gets Us Ready For The Weekend In Latest IG Post

Maybachs, Chains And Signs: Yung Miami And Diddy’s Cutest PDA Moments

Yung Miami Shows Off Her Killer Bod In Diddy-Branded Socks

The City Girls Serve In Matching White Looks was originally published on hellobeautiful.com