Jhene Aiko is truly killing her pregnancy fashion and took to Instagram this weekend to show off her growing baby bump in the cutest ensemble ever!

Taking to the social media platform, the soulful songstress shared a photo set from her recent performance where she donned a sheer black dress. With her baby bump on full display, she paired the look with a black undergarments and rocked her hair in a half up, half down style with curled bangs on the sides of her face. The beauty was all smiles as she served face and showed off her belly while on stage and in a photo set that she shared on Instagram earlier today. Thank you I love you! ” the beauty captioned the photo set. Check it out below. “ALLEL encore @ The Greek TheatreThank youI love you!” the beauty captioned the photo set. Check it out below. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cjv63TcPv_n/?hl=en

The beauty is expecting with her longtime boyfriend and Twenty88 groupmate Big Sean, making this Sean’s first child and Aiko’s second. The couple recently announced that they are having a boy together which certainly sent the internet and fans of the couple into a frenzy of happiness. The singer currently has a 13-year-old daughter named Namiko Love Bronner, with O’Ryan Bronner, singer and younger brother to Omarion.

There’s nothing like that “expectant mother” glow!

Jhene Aiko Shows Off Her Baby Bump During Latest Performance was originally published on hellobeautiful.com