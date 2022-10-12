Cynthia Bailey And Mike Hill Announce Split After 2 Years Of Marriage

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Chill are over. Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill announced their breakup, today, after rumors of their separation have been swirling on social media all week. According to a mutual post, Cynthia and Mike have decided to go their separate ways after two years of marriage.

“No one is to blame and we are grateful that we remain good friends. We will always cherish the many memories we’ve shared together as husband and wife,” they captioned a photo of them in happier times.

A clip circulating the Internet of a stripper using Mike as a pole led to sleuths uncovering Cynthia had taken the Hill off her Instagram. And several outlets reported the incident led to their divorce. While it appears that is untrue, there was trouble in paradise.

“Cynthia and Mike have been having issues for a while and tried working on things but weren’t able to come to a resolution. The two have been busy with work and it wasn’t easy on their relationship,” a source told ET.

Cynthia and Mike wed in a lavish ATL wedding on Oct. 10, 2020. The two lovebirds showcased their romance on season 13 of Real Housewives Of Atlanta. Cynthia even relocated to LA to be with her husband. In 2019, she told Bravo, “If I can’t make it with Mike Hill, then I’m just meant to be single for the rest of my life.”

Cynthia and Mike Hill’s split is the second celebrity breakup in recent weeks. Tia Mowry filed for divorce from her husband of 14 years, Cory Hardrict leading to a massive response from her fans who immediately blamed Cory for their split.

Sending light and love to all parties.

