Sisterly Slay: Chloe x Halle Wear Sexy Shimmering Ensembles To Cardi B’s 30th Birthday Party

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Halle and Chloe Bailey were the life of the party at Cardi B’s burlesque-themed birthday soiree on Tuesday. The sister singing duo showed up to the event dressed to impress in shimmering gowns.

Halle wore a sheer green beaded tassel gown from Gianni Nazaar’s summer collection. The glistening ensemble featured a shiny bead embroidered collar that popped as the 22-year-old showed off her banging curves and toned legs. Halle paired the glamorous look with white statement earrings and gold bedazzled heels.

Chloe opted for something a little bit more gaudier. The “Have Mercy” hitmaker stormed into the birthday bash wearing a shiny mini dress decked out in silver tassels. Chloe paired the curve hugging ensemble with a long black feathered boa. The star, who just made historic strides with her Pepsi ad commercial, paired the eye catching look with chunky silver heels.

Before heading to the party, Chloe and Halle stopped to take a few sweet photos together in their smoldering outfits.

“When bad bitches link up,” Chloe wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of herself alongside her baby sister.

In related news, both superstar siblings have been making headlines for their incredible talents as of recent. Last month, Disney revealed the trailer for Halle’s debut as Ariel in the forthcoming live action version of “The Little Mermaid.” Halle is the first black woman to portray the famous Disney character.

After making her Pepsi commercial debut earlier this month, Chloe also has a few history making career goals that she’s eager to check off her bucket list During an interview with PEOPLE, the 24-year-old said the she hopes to take her singing and acting talents to Broadway some day. “I just love entertaining, period. My goal is to have an EGOT,” she added.

We see it in the cards for Ms. Bailey, too!

What did you think of Chloe and Halle’s scorching outfits? Tell us in the comments section.

DON’T MISS…

Cardi B Celebrates Her 30th Birthday With A Burlesque-Themed Party

Halle Bailey Served Full Face In An All-Brown LaQuan Smith Look

Halle Bailey Shows Off Bikini Bod In Latest Pic: ‘Suns Out, Buns Out’

Sisterly Slay: Chloe x Halle Wear Sexy Shimmering Ensembles To Cardi B’s 30th Birthday Party was originally published on hellobeautiful.com