Lori Harvey Recaps Her Paris Fashion Week With A Fashionable Photo Dump

If Lori Harvey won New York Fashion Week a few weeks ago then she definitely owned Paris Fashion Week, too! Once again, the starlet turned heads with every look she wore and left no crumbs when she stepped onto the scene for each night of the fashionable week.

Lori’s style game was in full force for Paris Fashion Week and we absolutely loved every single look! From her all fur look featuring a fur mini skirt, fur coat and crop top that she wore to absolute perfection, to her mommy daughter slay when she owned the night with her fashionable mama, Majorie Harvey, and every look in between, the social media influencer served face, body and fashion goals with each style and certainly earned her place among one of our favorite fashionistas!

To recap her stunning and successful Paris Fashion Week, the entrepreneur took to Instagram to share a recap IG photo dump of all of her looks and all of the fun that went into creating her style as she got her ready to shut the week down.

” she captioned the recap IG photo dump. Check it out below. “Home but mentally I’m still here.. Paris dump pt. 1” she captioned the recap IG photo dump. Check it out below.

If this is just part one of her recap posts then we can’t wait to see what part two will bring! We can’t wait to see what she shuts down next!

