Rihanna Steps Out In A Vintage Look That We Love

Rihanna is still one of our favorite fashionistas and her latest look is certainly one for the books!

Last night, the 34-year-old Bajan beauty was spotted out and about in New York City sporting a vintage look that was everything! For her night out, she wore a vintage silver Clench jersey supporting the number 25 on the front. She paired the look with Diesel jeans and Balenciaga sunglasses and a Balenciaga bag. She added a silver chocker necklace and wore her hair in a cute up ‘do with spikey bangs that framed her face.

The candid shots were captured by a celebrity photographer and certainly gave us fashion envy in the process. Check out the fashionable look here.

Just last week, the beauty stepped out in a beautiful black gown to celebrate her beaux A$AP Rocky’s 34th birthday. The Fenty Beauty founder was photographed walking into Olivetta restaurant in West Hollywood and looked like a queen as she modeled the look to perfection.

For this look, the beauty donned a ruched black gown that featured a long slit on the left leg and paired the sexy look with an oversized leather jacket and a short silver necklace. As for hair and makeup, the superstar hitmaker opted for a natural foundation and a short bob that featured a beautiful swooped bang.

We just can’t get enough of Rihanna’s effortless slays! Beauties, what do you think of Rihanna’s latest looks?

