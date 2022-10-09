Marjorie Harvey Gives Us Fashion Envy In Latest Look

Marjorie Harvey took to Instagram earlier today to show off her latest fashionable ensemble in an IG Carousel and per usual, her look is absolutely everything!

Taking to the platform, the fashion queen posted a photo set of herself donning another all black look including black leggings, an oversized black shirt and an oversized black leather jacket. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and wore black leather over the knee boots and black shades to give the look the extra oomph. As for her hair, she wore her golden brown locs in loose curls that framed her gorgeous face. In the post, the wife and mother was shown strutting her stuff and modeling off the trendy look as she left a hotel and sat pretty in the back of a car.

The beauty shared the look with her 3 million IG followers, simpling captioning the photo set with a black heart emoji to complement her black fit. Check it out below.