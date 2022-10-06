DJ Holiday & Lore’l Talk Best Moments From The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

From the red carpet to the stage, DJ Holiday and Lore’l took over the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards and are sharing their thoughts on the night’s best and worst moments!

DJ Holiday tapped in with The Morning Hustle in studio after blessing the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards stage as DJ for the night! He gave us all the behind the scenes tea and discussed his favorite moments of the night. Lore’l gave us all the red carpet exclusives and viral moments that happened just moments before the show began. Both met us back in the studio the next day to fill in the Hustlers!

