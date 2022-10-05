Jayda Cheaves On Opening Up Her Life On “The Impact Atlanta ‘I’m A Little Scared”

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

We will get to see more of social media influencer and entrepreneur Jayda Cheaves when the newest BET+ reality show “The Impact Atlanta” premieres on the streaming channel. Cheaves has already spent a considerable amount of time in the spotlight due to her relationship with award-winning rapper Lil Baby but knows we will get to see a different side of the star. When asked by Posted On The Corner’s DJ Misses what it is like putting her whole personal life on TV, JaydaWayda said “I feel like I’m a little scared. But it’s also like I’m happy that I’m able to share with the world that I’m a human I go through the same shit anybody go through. And a lot of people get lost in the sauce. They feel like I got all these followers I drive this car I do this I do that but no, it’s like I’m a human. At the end of the day. I got to figure out ways to deal with family problems my business like I’m doing and shit, figuring it out by myself and to share with the world it’s like okay, you’re gonna see that I go through the same stuff.”

The BET+ new series “The Impact Atlanta” is set to get an inside look at the lives of rising stars Ariana “Ari” Fletcher, Jayda Cheaves, Dionte “Tae” Gray, Lakeyah Robinson, Destiny “Dess Dior” Bailey as they navigate through business, music, beauty, and fashion. The show premieres on October 5th.

