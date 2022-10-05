Lakeyah Talks Revolt Summit Performance, #TheImpactATL & More

The self-proclaimed female GOAT Lakeyah is always working. The rap queen just released her new project “No Pressure (Pt.2).” She just had performance at the Revolt Summit because sound issues couldn’t hold her back from having a standout performance. And now we get to see her up close and personal in the new BET+ series “the Impact Atlanta.” Lakeyah tells Posted On The Corner at the star-studded red carpet event “‘m excited to see it I was among some very, very influential people you know, so I’m excited to see it and I love seeing myself on camera”

The BET+ new series “The Impact Atlanta” is set to get an inside look at the lives of rising stars Ariana “Ari” Fletcher, Jayda Cheaves, Dionte “Tae” Gray, Lakeyah Robinson, Destiny “Dess Dior” Bailey as they navigate through business, music, beauty, and fashion. The show premieres on October 5th.

