Garcelle Beauvais Shines In A Sparkly Alessandra Rich Dress During The RHOB Reunion

Garcelle Beauvais showed up to the Season 12 reunion of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills looking finer than ever.

During Wednesday’s drama-filled reunion, the “Coming To America” actress stunned in a sparkly Alessandra Rich dress. The dazzling ensemble featured jewel embroidered studs and shiny leather trimming that complimented the star’s glowing melanated skin. Beauvais, 55, paired the look with tall, knee-high boots and big diamond-encrusted statement earrings and rings.

The former talk show host opted for a half-up, half-down hairdo and topped off the look with smokey eyeshadow and a light mocha-colored lipstick.

Garcelle Beauvais wanted to wear something ‘edgy’ to the reunion

Before the show, the reality TV told Bravo backstage that she and her glam team were going for a “modern, edgy, sexy and dark” look. “I like the darkness that we’re doing in terms of, like, the whole look. It’s a mood, it’s a vibe,” she added.

Beauvais’ edgy ensemble came just days after she appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where she sizzled in a red ribbed contour dress. The intricate body-hugging fit cinched at the star’s waist and featured broad shoulder pads that extenuated her chiseled arms. The “Jamie Foxx Show” alum paired the look with red jewel embroidered heels.

Check out a clip from her appearance on Monday night’s episode below, where she called one of her fellow RHOB castmate’s a hypocrite for starting drama with Kathy Hilton on a recent episode of the show.

