Megan Thee Stallion Debuts Fiery Red Hair At The Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit

Megan Thee Stallion, better known as Megan Thee Mogul, has achieved a lot in her 27 years of life. The Grammy-Award-winning college graduate keeps adding accolades to her growing resume. The femcee chatted on stage at the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit at the Detroit Opera House to talk about her road to success.

The Houston Hottie switched up her usual racy look for a simple black, form-fitting dress that featured a slit up the leg. She partnered the look with a half-up, half-down hairdo in a gorgeous fiery red hue. Now this is how you do fall hair! Meg is no stranger to switching her hair up, and this is definitely a look we love.

Sitting on the stage for the 30 Under 30 Summit is a huge honor. It is quite obvious that Megan Thee Stallion has made it her personal mission to give back to her community. Forbes posted a quote from the Plan B rapper to their Instagram page, explaining how she implants philanthropy into her business model.

“Any brand partnership I do, you’ve got to donate some of the money you were going to give me to a charity of my choice,” she said. Not only does she prioritize giving back, she’s also into building several streams of passive income.

The post caption read, “Megan Thee Stallion spoke about owning her own Popeyes franchise at the #Under30Summit in Detroit. #ForbesUnder30”

She’s accomplished so mu h in just 27 years, and she’s just getting started!

