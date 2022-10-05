THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Lore’l was on the scene for this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards ceremony, and our girl got some red carpet exclusives from some of your favorite rappers, social media personalities and many of the melanated faces that popped out for the annual celebration.

Some of the talent that stopped by to check out The Morning Hustle included rap veterans David Banner, Fat Joe and Drink Champs star Noreaga, along with rising stars in the game like DreamDoll, Fivio Foreign, Big Boss Vette, Toosii, Dreezy and many more.

Peep all the action from the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards red carpet below via Lore’l for The Morning Hustle:

Don’t miss part 2 of Lore’ls Red Carpet exclusives

Watch: Lore’l’s Red Carpet Recap At The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards was originally published on themorninghustle.com