She’s already a massive star on social media with over 5 million Instagram followers. Now, the television cameras will now be focused on Ariana “Ari” Fletcher when the new show “The Impact Atlanta” premieres on BET+.

WATCH THE TRAILER BELOW

Fletcher kiki’s with Posted On The Corner’s DJ Misses and spills some of the tea on the show and how she was a bit nervous to share her life on the camera. Ari tells DJ Misses, “I really opened up. Like, I didn’t think I was gonna be like as open as I was but I gave it. I really like opened up let me just see a different side of me.” Ari also gives the details on a couple of new ventures on the way so be on the lookout. For now, watch the interview below.

The BET+ new series “The Impact Atlanta” is set to get an inside look at the lives of rising stars Ariana “Ari” Fletcher, Jayda Cheaves, Dionte “Tae” Gray, Lakeyah Robinson, Destiny “Dess Dior” Bailey as they navigate through business, music, beauty, and fashion. The show premieres on October 5th.

Ari Fletcher On BET+ ‘The Impact Atlanta:’ ‘I Didn’t Think I Was Gonna Be As Open As I Was’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com