Say It Ain’t So: Tia Mowry Files For Divorce From Cory Hardrict

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

***Update***

Tia Mowry addressed the impending divorce on social media.

”I want to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways.”

Cory also took to Instastories to write “acting off emotions will cost you everytime.”

***Original story resumes below***

Tia Mowry filed for divorce from her husband Cory Hardrict, TMZ revealed in a shocking report. The beloved twin cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

According to the celebrity site, Tia is asking for “joint physical and legal custody of their two children.” Apparently, there is a prenuptial agreement in place and therefore, she is seeking a judge to “terminate the court’s ability to give spousal support to either.”

The stylish Sister, Sister actress posted a telling message on her Instastories that read, “Letting go can be painful. But it won’t hurt as much as holding onto an illusion.”

In a 2021 interview with People the TV Show, Tia revealed the secret to her marriage with Cory. “A lot of people, they ask Cory and I, like, ‘What makes your marriage, you know, a great marriage?’ ” Mowry said. “And if I’m being really honest with you — and we’ve been doing this for years — we don’t focus on specific gender roles.”

The couple also made headlines when Tia revealed she and Cory schedule quality time in response to Heidi Murkoff admitting she schedules sex in her household. After her comments went viral, she clarified on The Wendy Williams Show, that it’s what worked for her marriage.

“I had said that long ago, and it kind of went viral. I saw some comments and some people are like, ‘Oh, there must be trouble in paradise because they have to schedule their sex lives. But, it’s actually the opposite,” she explained.

“It means that you actually care, right? It is marriage, it takes work, especially when you both have great careers, we’re grateful for that. We’re busy with two kids,” she continued. “If I’m being honest, things can get in the way, but we value our marriage and we want to make sure our marriage is hot and spicy.”

Black women are ready to ride out for Tia assuming Cory is to blame for the split.

They have been married for 14 years and have two beautiful children together.

RELATED STORIES:

Tia Mowry Shares Her Reaction To Being On The Cover Of Variety’s ‘Power Of Women’ Issue

Tia Mowry Gives Us Style Goals In A Yellow Dress

Say It Ain’t So: Tia Mowry Files For Divorce From Cory Hardrict was originally published on hellobeautiful.com