Here’s How Much Minimum Wage is Going Up in Ohio in 2023

With just a few months remaining in 2022, citizens in Ohio are wondering about the subsequent increase to the state’s slow-moving minimum wage.

Spoiler alert, it doesn’t go up that much.

With everything that we’ve been dealing with, it’s not inconceivable to consider that everyone in the world deserves a pay raise right about now. Life is just a bit tougher with everything from the price of gasoline, to milk, to basically every single item on the grocery list all costing more than normal. In some instances, a lot more.

On January 1, for non-tipped employees, the minimum wage will go from $9.30 an hour to $10.10. Tipped employees who get paid hourly will see their base pay go as well, from $4.65 an hour to $5.05.

It’s thanks to the Ohio Constitutional Amendment (II-34a) passed in November 2006 saying that Ohio’s minimum wage shall increase on Jan. 1 of each year by the rate of inflation.

It seems to me that, based on the most recent bout of inflation, these increases should be higher. We all know that the world is much more expensive than it’s ever been. For everyone, not just Americans. So perhaps, in the future, we’ll start to see greater gains for the hard-working people of the Buckeye state.

How do you feel about this newest pay increase? Is it enough? What would you like to see be done differently in the future so that these wage increases could more effectively match inflation?

