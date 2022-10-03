Lyfe Jennings Says He Knew Jeffrey Dahmer in Prison & Sang For Him

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

It’s no secret that Lyfe Jennings did time in prison, but did you know he knew Jeffrey Dahmer?

As Jeffrey Dahmer’s Netflix series circulates, ranking #1 on the Top 10 TV Shows, Lyfe Jennings recalls his encounter with Jeffrey Dahmer in prison. Jennings took to social media and said Jeffrey Dahmer asked him to sing for him.

Jennings said when he was locked up, he was a porter and as he was cleaning he would be singing. “One particular day, Jeffrey was like, ‘that’s you down there singing?’” Lyfe recalled. “He was like I like R&B, and you will never guess what song he asked me did I know, Mint Condition’s “Breakin My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes).”

Jennings says he began to sing the song, and Jeffrey Dahmer beat the song out on the door.

Check out Lyfe Jennings’s take on the story below:

