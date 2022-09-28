‘Abbott Elementary’ Super Fan Predicts Teachers’ Halloween Costumes

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Our favorite elementary school teachers are back for the Fall semester. “Abbott Elementary” returned last week to ABC and fans are already making their predictions about what to expect this season. One eager fan shared their predictions for the beloved teachers’ Halloween costumes. Check it out below.

The Emmy-award winning series kicked off this semester, detailing a very eventful summer. Well, mainly for Janine (Quinta Brunson), who finally dumped her terrible boyfriend Tariq (Zack Fox) of many years. The show teases more of Janine and Gregory’s (Tyler James Williams) love connection as the two continue swapping looks across the classroom.

Even Oprah Winfrey had something to say about their budding connection. After the series’ creator, Brunson, tweeted “All I know is… is there’s a new episode of Abbott Elementary tomorrow night” with a video of Oprah, the notable talent quote tweeted her saying, “What I know for sure is that Janine and Gregory better get together by first period #AbbottElem.”

The first episode begins with “Development Day” intended just for the teachers to prepare for their students return. As much as Janine tries to leave her issues in the past, she’s reminded that maybe everything isn’t alright.

The second episode titled, “Wrong Delivery” debuted last night (Sep. 27) on ABC. It followed an overzealous Janine, who is determined to make Abbott Elementary look just as good as a new charter school. Gregory goes out of his way to avoid Barbara, and Ava hosts an event to “help” decide what to do with the rest of the funds from the grant.

While the semester has just begun, super fans are predicting what the spooky season has in store for Abbott. One Abbott stan account posted a thread on Twitter with their picks for each teacher’s Halloween costume this year. Amongst the list are popular costumes like Morticia Adams for Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter) and Mary Poppins for Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph).

Check out the entire thread below:

Be sure to catch “Abbott Elementary” each Tuesday on ABC and streaming on Hulu the following day.

