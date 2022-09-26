Marvel is Having an Open Casting Call For a Movie Getting Filmed in Ohio

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Marvel has already filmed scenes for one of their movies in Cleveland (Captain America: Winter Soldier), and it looks like they’re getting ready to do it again. So, if you’re an actor, now’s the time to update those headshots and prepare for a new opportunity!

This story was initially reported by FOX 8.

Marvel films have been among the most popular movies in America, especially in theaters, over the last twenty years. The movie Blade, a reboot that originally debuted in 1998 starring Welsey Snipes, will be partially filmed in Cleveland.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

According to overmental.com, Marvel movies have, to date, grossed more than $7 billion globally. Each film averages more than $700 million in profits. So, it seems that an acting gig for any of their films could prove to be extremely lucrative.

Or you may just be standing around all day, not have any lines, and barely make enough cash off it to go to the grocery store. But we’re sure that will be fun, too.

Are you the next breakout star waiting for your first big role? Marvel may just have a perfect opportunity for you.

VIA | FOX 8

There’s an open casting call in Cleveland for the Marvel Studios movie, “Blade.”

Most of the filming will take place in Atlanta but at least one week will take place right here in Cleveland.

Fittings will start mid-October and filming will take place from Nov. 14 through Nov. 22.

You can finish this story [here]

For specific details about the open casting call for Marvel in Cleveland [click here].

The Latest:

Virginia Student Walkout Draws Attention To ‘Devastating Levels Of Discrimination’ Among Black Trans Population

Black People Tried To Warn Texas About Ken Paxton

Win Cash and a Google Chromebook!

5 Things You Should Know About The Walker v. Warnock Debate

Herschel Walker Campaign ‘Captains’ Include Accused Capitol Rioter And Fake GOP Elector

Brooklyn Massage Therapist Is Helping Women Prioritize Self-Care Through Massage Therapy

‘Alternative Facts’: Kellyanne Conway Blatantly Lies About Marijuana ‘Overdose Deaths’

St. Louis Police Union Cuts Ties With Controversial Leader Jeff Roorda

I Hate The Homies Podcast ‘This Is Between Ime Udoka & Nia Long’ | Episode 19

Yung Miami Shows Off Her Killer Bod In Diddy-Branded Socks

Marvel is Having an Open Casting Call For a Movie Getting Filmed in Ohio was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com