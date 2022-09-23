Diva’s Daily Diirt: Beyoncé Is Reportedly Taking ‘Renaissance’ On Tour Next Summer

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé Is Reportedly Taking ‘Renaissance’ On Tour Next Summer

The Beyhive is buzzing after recent reports say the Renaissance shall commence on tour next year!

How’s that Beyonce tour money savings looking on your end? Fans are getting creative with their side hustles to be sure to be first in line for tickets and front row!

A source shared that the ‘Cuff It’ singer has started to book stadiums around the world for the summer of 2023. Another report claims that the official announcement is expected to be revealed within the upcoming weeks.

Ever since Beyonce’s seventh #1 studio album dropped on July 29th, the16-track project can be heard streaming everywhere from Tik Tok ti nightclubs, and radio stations across the world. Not to mention everyone’s favorite dance floor anthem right now, ‘Break My Soul,’ being her 20th career top 10 single.

With no music videos to any of the album’s tracks and the buzz of tickets going on sale soon, fans are quickly gathering their coins to be a part of the ‘Renaissance’ world tour.

