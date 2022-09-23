Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to reports, Princeton High School is on lockdown after reports of an incident. Calls came in around 10 am to Sharonville Police of a possible active shooter.

At the time of this publication, authorities are saying the incident appears to be a hoax. Police are asking that people avoid the area due to closures and further investigations.

Hamilton County Emergency Communications is instructing parents that would like further information to not go to the school but to report to Vineyard Church.

Update 9/22/2022 11:41am

The Latest:

Lockdown at Princeton High School, Reports of Possible Incident was originally published on rnbcincy.com