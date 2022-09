101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

101.1 The WIZ is bringing you the Pink Challenge as we continue the fight against breast cancer, with a chance to win a pair of Pink Beats & A Pink Apple Watch all month long.

For your chance to win just text the keyword “PINK” to 24042 for your chance to win. Or head to the WIZNATION IG page and tag yourself wearing pink gear with the hashtag #WIZINPINK, to enter for your chance to win. Text club and esign terms may apply scroll down for foffical contest rules