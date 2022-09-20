Black Twitter Is Divided Over Woman Creating Her Own Majorette Team At A PWI

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Black Twitter is divided over a debate pertaining to a majorette team launching at the University of Southern California.

Earlier this week, a Black student took to social media to share that she created a majorette team at the University, but her excitement was soon worn off after a debate sparked over how, or if, HBCU culture should be shared with Predominately White Institutions (PWIs).

On Sunday, the Twitter user shared the news about forming a new majorette squad, which she’s calling The Cardinal Divas of SC, and shared a video of the team’s first performance in a video, which has since gone viral.

“Oh nothing… I created a majorette team at a PWI and performed at our first game,” she captioned the Twitter video which featured a clip of the majorette squad performing at a USC game. Check it out below.

Although some social media users were elated and praised the founder for breaking barriers and starting a majorette team at the PWI, Tweeting their words of affirmation and praise, others were critical of her for bringing the uniquely Black experience to a PWI and called the student out.

“Happy for you genuinely… But leave Black things at Black institutions,” one Twitter user wrote.

Beauties, what do you think about this debate? Is this a unique experience to HBCU’s that should be left with Black institutions?

Black Twitter Is Divided Over Woman Creating Her Own Majorette Team At A PWI was originally published on hellobeautiful.com