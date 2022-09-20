Marlo Hampton Is Unbothered In A $2,990 Carolina Herrera Frock

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

When it comes to fashion, Marlo Hampton and her style never skip a beat. The RHOA star posed on her Instagram in a $2,990 Carolina Herrera dress, and it is classy!

Don’t let Hampton’s tears on the RHOA reunion fool you. Baby girl is cool, calm, and cute in a Carolina Herrera dress. The entrepreneur struck an off-guard pose on Instagram in the ensemble, and her followers were feeling her look. The off-the-shoulder getup featured oversized puff sleeves, polka dots, and yellow flowers. Hampton wore white Tom Ford ankle-strap heels to bring out the polka dots in the look. Her tresses were long and straight, and her makeup was flawless, as always.

This swanky fashion post comes on the heels of a cantankerous reunion episode where Hampton and her castmate Kenya Moore were doing their usual bickering. Hampton posted this picture with the caption, “People throw shade on what shines .” While we are not sure if her caption was an allusion to her and Moore’s confrontation, we know that Hampton’s outfit is posh – and her followers agreed. Hampton’s comment section was inundated with fire and heart emojis. Her supporters praised both her fashion look and her witty caption.

We can always count on Hampton for an expensive fashion slay because homegirl doesn’t fall short regarding the labels. Whether she’s dressed up in a glamorous gown or casually kicking it in a leisure suit, you better believe both ensembles are couture.

